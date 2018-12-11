Christmas Special Recipe : Summer Fruit Punch

The mix of pulpy squashes with pineapple and other ingredients gives us a fresh burst of energy to bear with this heat! Dive into a splash of freshness with this fantastic drink.

Ingredients

1 bottle mixed fruit cordial 750 ml

1 Pineapple

1 tin fruit cocktail 425 gms

Lime juice to taste

Lime slices, Mint to garnish

A pinch of salt

How to Make Summer Fruit Punch

Dilute the mixed fruit cordial by adding some water. Chop pineapple and extra pineapple juice in a blender with little water.

Sieve the juice, squeezing the pulp. Add pineapple juice to the diluted fruit cocktail.

Open the tin of fruit cocktail and strain the juice into the fruit juice mix. Chop the fruit finely and add to fruit juice mix.

Lastly add the lime and salt. Freeze till slight flush forms.

Pour into glasses and garnish with mint and lime wedges.