Economist Surjit Bhalla resigns from Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council

Dec 11, 2018, 09:49 am IST
Eminent economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla on Tuesday said he had resigned as part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister(EAC-PM) on December 1.

“I resigned as part-time member of PMEAC on December 1,” Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.

The EAC- PM is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi are other part-time members.

Bhalla’s resignation news comes less than 24 hours after Urjit Patel stepped down as the RBI Governor on Monday.

