Latest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates winners

Dec 11, 2018, 11:54 pm IST
Less than a minute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Congress  and others who won the state assembly elections. He in his official twitter conveyed his message to his political opponents.

Tags

Related Articles

modi-RAJYASABHA
Mar 11, 2018, 11:49 am IST

Following successive victories, BJP is all set to increase its number in Rajya Sabha

oru-adaar-love-in-dubai-vacation
May 8, 2018, 07:17 pm IST

Priya Prakash and ‘Oru Adaar Love’ crew in Dubai vacation: See latest pics

Nov 21, 2017, 11:14 am IST

North Korea sponsors terror, President declared

ranveer and deepika
Feb 8, 2018, 08:30 pm IST

Big news for fans !! Most awaited wedding date of Deepika and Ranveer Singh is here

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close