Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Congress and others who won the state assembly elections. He in his official twitter conveyed his message to his political opponents.

Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018

We accept the people’s mandate with humility. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018