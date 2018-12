Here is the list of Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies of 2018 by Box Office collection in India so far by Net Collections it doesn’t include overseas collections.

Box Office Collection Rank

1.Sanju – 336.19 Crore

2.Padmavaat – 284.68 Crore

3.Avengers Infinity War – 224.08 Crore

4.Race 3 169.25 Crore

5.2.0 165 Crore

6.Baaghi 2 158.2 Crore

7.Thugs of Hindostan 143.25 Crore

8.Badhaai Ho 130.95 Crore

9.Stree 125.11 Crore

10.Raazi 120.45 Crore