Tecno unveils HiOS 15: Details

Mumbai: Tecno unveiled its Android 15-based HiOS 15. The company said that its new AI features were aimed at Indian users with capabilities tailored to local needs. The brand also worked with Indian AI firm Sarvam AI to add vernacular speech to its Ella voice assistant. Tecno is also introducing a new real-time translation, transcription, and summarising feature for phone calls.

The new Ella voice assistant can now respond to the user in Hindi. Additionally, the company claims that it will add support for Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and Tamil languages later this year. The assistant is also being integrated with Gemini to enhance its conversational capabilities.

Additionally, Tecno is also introducing several new AI features aimed at calling. First is the AI Call Assistant that can provide real-time translations, transcriptions, and summaries of calls. The feature also works with WhatsApp calls. The second feature is AI Auto Answer that can automatically answer calls when the user is busy and provide call summaries. Finally, the AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression can reduce background noises.

Tecno is also adding an AI Writing & Document Assistant that can perform several tasks such as summarising, rewriting, or expanding text, and converting handwritten notes into editable Word or PDF files. Meanwhile, AI Screen Awareness is a utility tool that provides contextual support based on the on-screen content.

For photos and image editing, HiOS 15 is bringing three new AI features. First is the upgraded AI Eraser 2.0 & Image Extender which can remove objects from an image’s background and expand parts of an image based on voice commands. A new AI Wallpaper Generator can generate custom wallpapers from text prompts and sketches. Further, AI Sharpness Plus is an on-device tool that can sharpen blurry photos.