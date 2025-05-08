Life Lessons To Learn From Mahabharata

Mahabharata is a Smriti. Gita is a Sruti and a part of Mahabharata. There are many lessons that we are yet to copy from the characters of Mahabharata.

Learn while you live

Arjuna got a handle on whatever came on his way. Not exclusively did he take his best interest in just Military science from Dronacharya, but also he was additionally intrigued in learning about the celestial weapons from Indra. He learnt about Pashupatastra from Mahadeva also. Additionally, he regarded Yudhishthira and Krishna as his coaches as well and kept learning whatever they brought to the table.

Forgiveness is the greatest virtue

The Mahabharata wouldn’t have been written if the characters had forgiven each other. If Karna would have forgiven Draupadi and Pandavas for their harsh words; If Dhritarashtra wouldn’t have been holding grudges of not being chosen as the ruler. Maybe they all did try forgiving each other but never forgot the deeds, that is what led to the war.

Strategy is all you need

Pandavas had the supreme sovereign over them, Lord Krishna. If his plans and strategies wouldn’t have been there, Pandavas wouldn’t have tasted victory.

Mama Shakuni’s revenge

Mama Shakuni’s character actually told us that the whole idea of revenge is enough to end things and consumes everything with it including the whole civilisation. That is what we saw happened at the end of Mahabharata.

Draupadi’s words

Words… you are master of the unspoken ones and slave of the spoken ones. Draupadi didn’t choose her words wisely while rejecting Karna at Swayamwar. Also, she regarded Duryodhana as the son of a blind is blind when he was unable to differentiate between illusion and reality.

Don’t be so emotional

Dhritarashtra’s love for his son was blind. Throughout the folk tale, he remained torn between his principles and in the event of keeping his son happy. In this way, Dhritarashtra showed himself a bit eviler than what he already was, leading to awful consequences and the outrage.

Make sure you have a vision

Not only was Dhritarashtra physically blind, he also loved his children blindly, and thus he never reprimanded them. Correcting your loved ones when they go astray doesn’t make your love for them any less, it helps them from committing blunders. Thus, to have a clear vision of your actions is very important in life.

Draupadi’s anger

Never make a woman angry as she will curse you and destroy you to ashes. We know that very well, Draupadi’s anger and desire led to the destruction of the Kuru Kingdom.

Know your rights

The keen watchers of the Mahabharata know that the Pandavas fought for their rights no matter what the result was, they stayed put. The determination is a big quality that we all should learn from them. No matter what the result may be, just keep going and do your karma.

Also Read: Know all about Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Stay together because…

Of course, that’s the best thing Pandavas taught us in the epic. Together we can if Pandavas can. A quality to admire and learn from.

Enemies may help too

Although Kauravas were more in number, still Pandavas had more supporters than them. In fact, the supporters viz Vidura, Dronacharya and Bhishma secretly admired Pandavas. Especially Vidura who was the main helping hand in the Kauravas clan mostly used to admire the Pandavas.

Because women remain…

Although, Draupadi has five husbands still no one was able to protect her when hell lot of men disgraced her in the epic. All of them had everything that was needed, but none of them showed the courage.

No knowledge is better than half knowledge

Arjuna’s son Abhimanyu knew about the Chakravyuh but not completely and so he ended up losing his life. Yeah, for sure he saved all the Pandavas but then his death was a great loss to them especially to the leader Arjuna as he encountered an emotional breakdown.

Duryodhana’s narcissism

Duryodhana’s self-obsession has shown us that Swadharma often changes to ‘Adharma’. His greed and methods to pursue it were wrong. We can learn from him that greed and blind pride in oneself are wrong. So one must always watch his actions.

Karma is what matters !

Lord Krishna, the divine power has shown us the light of life and saved Draupadi’s pride. He has righteously given the result of everyone’s karma to them. Good or bad, everyone has to suffer the outcomes of their karma, so be prepared.