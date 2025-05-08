Know all about Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi: The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in the world. Located in the remote reaches of the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China, Mount Kailash is revered in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon religion.

Hinduism: Mount Kailash is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Circumambulating the mountain (Parikrama or Kora) is considered an act of devotion and penance.

Buddhism: Buddhists associate the mountain with Demchok, a deity symbolizing supreme bliss.

Jainism: Known as Mount Ashtapada, this is where the first Jain Tirthankara, Rishabhadeva, attained liberation.

Bon religion: Followers of this ancient religion believe Mount Kailash to be the spiritual center of the world.

Next to the mountain lies Lake Mansarovar, a high-altitude freshwater lake that is equally sacred. Taking a dip in its waters is said to cleanse the soul.

There are two main routes to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra:

1. Via India (Organized by MEA, Government of India)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) organizes the Yatra through two main routes:

Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand Route)

Duration: 23 days

Mode: Trekking and road journey

Highlights: Pithoragarh, Gunji, Lipulekh Pass

Tougher route with high-altitude trekking

Nathula Pass (Sikkim Route)

Duration: 21 days

Mode: Entirely by road

Highlights: Gangtok, Sherathang, Nathula

Easier but longer; less physically demanding

2. Via Nepal (Popular Private Route)

Most pilgrims now prefer this route due to its shorter duration and more comfortable logistics.

Kathmandu ? Syabrubesi ? Kerung ? Mansarovar ? Kailash

Duration: 10–14 days

Travel by road and optional helicopter access (up to Hilsa)

Requires a Chinese group visa and Tibet permit

Best Time to Visit

May to September is the official Yatra window due to favorable weather.

Eligibility & Requirements

Age Limit: 18 to 70 years

Medical Fitness: Mandatory health check-ups and high-altitude fitness certification

Passport: Valid for at least 6 months

Visa/Permits: Chinese visa and Tibet travel permits are required

Essential Packing List

Warm clothes (layers, thermals, jackets)

Trekking shoes with good grip

Sunglasses, sunscreen, lip balm

Water purification tablets, personal medications

High-energy snacks (dry fruits, protein bars)

Trekking poles, sleeping bag (if camping)

Passport, ID proofs, permits (photocopies too)

Travel Tips

Acclimatize Properly: Spend a couple of days at high altitudes before the Parikrama to prevent altitude sickness.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Train Your Body: Prepare with walking, cardio, and breathing exercises at least 2-3 months in advance.

Respect Local Customs: The area is deeply spiritual for multiple faiths — maintain decorum and modesty.

The Parikrama (Kora)

The Kailash Parikrama is a 52-km circumambulation of the mountain, typically done in 3 days.

The trek includes crossing the Dolma La Pass (5,630 m) — the highest point of the Yatra.

Some pilgrims complete it on foot, while others opt for yaks or ponies.