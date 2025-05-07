Operation Sindoor: Army Shares Video Proof of Strikes on 9 Terror Camps in Pakistan

The Indian Army has released videos showing the missile strikes carried out as part of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These camps were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen—groups involved in cross-border terrorism. The strikes were launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

One of the key targets, the Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli (PoJK), was described as a major Lashkar-e-Taiba training center for suicide bombers. Located 13 km from the Line of Control, the facility was hit at 1:04 AM on May 7 with precision missiles. According to the Army, over 50 terrorists were being trained there, and the camp served as a vital base for planning attacks against India. Other prominent targets included JeM’s Bahawalpur base and LeT’s Muridke headquarters.

In response to the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and also planned an all-party meeting to update political leaders. The strikes were part of a calculated military effort aimed at crippling terror infrastructure without escalating broader hostilities, underscoring India’s commitment to defending its citizens from cross-border terrorism.