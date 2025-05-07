Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled with marginal gains on Wednesday. The Indian stock market ended today’s session on a flat note, after India launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,746.78, up 105.71 points or 0.13 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 rose 34.80 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 24,414.40.

The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as the BSE Midcap index gained 1.36 per cent and BSE Smallcap rose 1.16 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, except for Nifty FMCG, pharma and healthcare all other sectors closed higher with auto, media, realty and consumer durables up by over 1 per cent each. Meanwhile, the fear index (India VIX), which gauges volatility in the markets, rose 0.34 per cent to 19.06 points.

From the Sensex constituents, 17 out of 30 stocks settled with gains. Tata Motors up 5.2 per cent, Bajaj Finance (2.02 per cent), Eternal (1.41 per cent), Adani Ports (1.41 per cent) and Titan up 1.27 per cent were the top gainers. Asian Paints down 4 per cent, Sun Pharma down 1.95 per cent, ITC (-1.3 per cent), Nestle India (-1.06 per cent) and Reliance Industries down 1.01 per cent were among the laggards.

The market breadth is on a neutral side. Out of 2,769 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,349 advanced in Wednesday’s trade and 1,335 stocks declined. However, in the volatile market, 85 stocks remained unchanged. There were 23 stocks that hit a 52-week high while 91 touched a new 52-week low. In the NSE, 35 stocks were locked in the upper circuit; on the other hand, 104 were in the lower circuit.