Pomegranate raita recipe

New Delhi: Both curd and pomegranate are such superfoods that help in keeping the body hydrated in summer. Yoghurt and pomegranate together help in maintaining the amount of water in the body. The probiotics present in curd keep the digestive system healthy, and pomegranate is rich in fibre, which helps in eliminating problems like constipation.

Pomegranate contains vitamin C and antioxidants, which help in boosting immunity, while yoghurt also helps in fighting bacteria. In summer, sweat and sunlight affect the skin; in such a situation, curd and pomegranate cool the skin from the inside and keep it glowing.

Ingredients for pomegranate raita:

Fresh thick curd: 1 cup

Pomegranate seeds: 1/2 cup

Roasted cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Black salt as per taste

A pinch of white salt

Black pepper powder: 1/4 tsp

Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 1 teaspoon (for garnish)

How to make pomegranate raita:

First of all, take curd in a bowl and whisk it well so that it becomes smooth.

Now add roasted cumin powder, black salt, white salt, and black pepper to it.

Then add pomegranate seeds to it and mix it gently.

Keep the raita in the fridge for 15-20 minutes so that it cools down.

Before serving, sprinkle green coriander on top and serve cold raita.