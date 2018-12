Yemen’s government and rivalHouthi rebels announced plans for a mass prisoner swap, exchanging some 15,000 names. The government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and Yemen’s northern Huthi rebels are in Sweden for UN-brokered talks for the seventh day on ending the country’s war.

The devastating conflict has pushed 14 million people to the brink of famine. The Sweden talks are the first meeting between the two parties on the Yemen conflict