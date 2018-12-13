90 Percent MLAs in Mizoram are ‘Crorepatis’ : ADR Survey

According to a survey by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Thirtysix of the 40 newly elected legislators in Mizoram are “crorepatis,”

In five years, “crorepati” MLAs have increased by 15 per cent in Mizoram, where the per capital income is Rs 95,317, the survey released on Wednesday night showed.

In 2013, 30 out of the 40 MLAs were “crorepatis”.

Analysing the affidavits filed by the newly elected MLAs with the Election Commission for November 28 Assembly polls, the survey said the average assets of the members rose to Rs 4.84 crore, from Rs 3.10 crore five years ago.

The per capita income of Mizoram witnessed an increase of 11.27 per cent at Rs 95,317 in 2015-16 from Rs 85,659 in 2014-2015.

Of the 40 MLAs, two (5 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

During the 2013 Mizoram Assembly polls, none had declared criminal cases.