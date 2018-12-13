Delhi Police trains 2 lakh women, enters Limca Book of Records

Delhi Police has entered the Limca Book of Records by training over two lakh women and girls under their self-defence programme in 2017. The Delhi Police will receive the award in February next year.

Started in 2002, the Delhi Police’s self-defence programme is carried out by the Special Police Unit For Women and Children and over nine lakh 80 thousand women have been trained till November this year.

The Delhi Police officials informed that they had set a target to train around 3.5 lakh women in 2019 and make them strong to deal with any kind of situation.