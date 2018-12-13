Latest NewsIndiaofficials and personalsDefence

Parliament attack: Nation pays homage to martyrs

Dec 13, 2018, 09:27 pm IST
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Parliamentarians payed homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending Parliament in the terror attack on this day in 2001. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Ministers, including Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Rajnath Singh, Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, BJP President Amit Shah, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

On this day in 2001, five terrorists armed with AK 47 rifles and grenades stormed the Parliament. More than 100 people, including major politicians, were inside the parliament building at the time. After a long gun battle, all the five terrorists were gunned down.

During the encounter, two people from Parliament security service, five from the Delhi Police and a women constable of the Central Reserve Police Force laid down their lives. One gardener of the Central Public Works Department was also killed in the attack.

