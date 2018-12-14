Andhra Pradesh Govt to setup NTR Memorial statue worth Rs 406 Crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on its Twitter handle wrote, “NTR Memorial is a solid tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.”

A 108-foot-tall statue of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao will be installed in the hillock at Neerukonda in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, is set to become the major tourist attraction in Amaravati. The local municipal administration said that the construction work for the proposed NTR statue in Neerukonda would be launched in three months.

A team of design consultants has submitted a few design structures for the ‘NTR Memorial project’ planned in 200 acres. It has been proposed to build a hotel, resorts, shopping centres and other facilities in the nearby area. Visitors can reach the top of the statue through lifts and there will also be a museum inside.