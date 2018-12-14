Latest NewsInternationalSpecial

England’s Air Force gets first Sikh, Muslim padres

Dec 14, 2018, 10:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

For the first time in its history, British Air Force, a Sikh and a Muslim “Clerics” have become part of the Royal Air Force Chaplain’s Branch.

   

Flight Lieutenant Mandeep Kaur, who grew up in Punjab, becomes the first Sikh chaplain and Kenya-born Flight Lieutenant Ali Omar becomes the first Muslim chaplain. Kaur was selected as a chaplain while studying in the UK for her doctorate in engineering and has been working towards this role since 2005.

The two padres, as they are officially referred to, graduated at Royal Air Force (RAF) College Cranwell, RAF’s training and education academy, after completing reservist officer training.

“Padres provide spiritual and welfare support to all soldiers, sailors, airmen and women, and their families. They deploy on operations and aboard ships when they go on long deployments,” the defense ministry official said.”Padres can also go out on patrols and live on the front line, on hand for when personnel needs them,” it notes.

Tags

Related Articles

Blast
Mar 24, 2018, 06:16 am IST

Huge Explosion in firecracker factory : 6 Killed, Several injured

dad kills son
Sep 14, 2018, 01:59 pm IST

SHOCKING!!! ‘Under Influence’ Dad Kills Only Son In Front Of Wife

Dec 21, 2017, 07:31 pm IST

Controversy mounting up over editorial which depicts PM Modi as Hindu Extremist and Anti-Muslim

Jun 2, 2017, 09:36 am IST

No tight military relations with Pakistan, ties with India will not be diluted: Putin

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close