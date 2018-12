French police have shot dead the man believed to have killed four people and injured dozens in the Strasbourg shooting. The French interior minister said that the police shot the suspected attacker, Cherif Chekatt after he opened fire at them.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack. They include Chekatt’s parents and two of his brothers.

Strasbourg’s Christmas market, which attracts two million people every year, is due to reopen today.