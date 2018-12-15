Shots Fired at Actress Owned Beauty Parlour. Underworld Involved?

In a shocking incident, shots were fired at a beauty parlour in Kochi which is owned by actress Leena Maria Paul. Two unidentified men who came in motorcycle opened fire at the parlour in Panambilly Nagar. Nobody is injured in the incident. Initial reports suggest that the issue is a reaction of some kind of financial transaction the actress was involved in. The attackers fled the spot after opening fire. Police have conducted an investigation at the spot and whether the face of the men was caught in CCTV is being checked.

Leena had reportedly told police officers that she had got threatening messages asking huge sum from her. She had also said that those who send her messages had connections with Mumbai underworld.