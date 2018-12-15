Yamaha launches Saluto RX 110 and Saluto 125 UBS in India

Yamaha Motor India has launched new editions of the Saluto RX 110 and Saluto 125 motorcycles in India.

The 2019 Yamaha Saluto RX 110 is priced at ? 52,000, while the 2019 Yamaha Saluto 125 is priced at ? 59,800 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Both commuter offerings comes with new graphics and paint options, but most importantly get the Unified Braking System (UBS).

The new UBS unit is Yamaha’s version of the combined braking system (CBS) that applies the front and the rear brake together for more controlled stopping power. The feature will be mandatory on all two-wheelers below 125 cc starting April 2019, as per the government regulations.

The 2019 Yamaha Saluto RX 110 is offered in four colour options – Matte Green, Ritzy Red, Snappy Cyan and Darknight. The Darknight paint scheme is priced at a premium of ? 1000. The 2019 Saluto 125 is also offered in four colours – Armada Blue, Sparky Cyan, Brave Black and Matt Green, with the latter priced at a ? 1,000 premium. The Saluto 125 also gets a disc brake version that is priced at ? 60,500 (ex-showroom).