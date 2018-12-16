Australia thrash England 8-1 to clinch bronze medal in hockey WC

Last time champions Australia secured a consolation bronze medal after mauling England 8-1 at the men’s hockey World CCup.

This was Australia’s fifth bronze medal in the history of the tournament. The last time the Kookaburras had to be satisfied with a third-place finish was way back in 1994 in front of their home crowd in Sydney. The two teams met in the pool stage earlier in the tournament with Australia winning 3-0.

The victory also enabled Australia to further increase their head-to-head record against England. The two sides have faced each other 28 times earlier with Australia winning 21 matches as against four by England while the remaining games ended in draws.