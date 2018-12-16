BJP to participate in statewide Ayyappa Jyothi to counter CPI-M’s women’s wall

The Kerala unit of the BJP has decided to extend its full support to the ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ programme (lighting of lamp) to be held on December 26 from the northern tip of the state at Kasargode to the southern tip at Parassala, near here, said a top BJP leader.

State BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai told the media here on Sunday that the programme is being organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi and 41 other Hindu organisations. On the 26th evening, all participants, including BJP workers, will stand in a line from Kasargode to Parassala with a lit lamp.

“It will start at 6 p.m. and for 30 minutes, every person in the line will be chanting Lord Ayyappa hymns. This is being done to protest the attitude of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government here that is trying to do away with the culture and traditions of the Sabarimala temple. Let us see how we match the Women’s Wall that is being organised by the CPI-M on January 1,” said Pillai, adding there is nothing political in this event and anyone can participate.

The CPI-M’s move to form a Women’s Wall to uphold renaissance values and gender equality in society will be from Kasargode to Thiruvananthapuram.