Kumbh Mela 2019 : PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 4048 crore at Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday after addressing a rally in Rae Bareli on the same day.

He inaugrated several devlopement programme in the city some of them were Sewage treatment plants and Ganga cleanliness plans.

PM Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the Kumbh Mela.

He performed Ganga Pujan with Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP UP Chief Mahendra Nath Pandey at Sangam Ghat.

The government claims that PM Modi will inaugurate and unveil 366 govt programmes today, worth Rs 4048 crore.

The Ardh Kumbh Mela will commence from January 14 to March 3 next year at the Triveni Sangam – the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Thousands of devotees will flock to the city to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.

To facilitate pilgrims arriving in large numbers during the Kumbh Mela in 2019, the railways has proposed running 800 special trains from various stations of Allahabad district, an officials has said. These trains would be in addition to the regular trains run by the North Central Railway (NCR).