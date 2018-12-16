OPPO launches first Research and Development centre in India

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO on Saturday opened its first India Research and Development (R&D) centre here.

The R&D centre, which is the Chinese company’s fourth centre globally and the largest outside China, will contribute towards bringing exciting innovation and advanced technologies to India.

OPPO always attached great importance to R&D in cutting-edge technology and will build upon its global focus on the space through the centre in India, it said.

The company will be looking at driving innovations at the Hyderabad R&D centre and will focus its efforts on the development and implementation of software localization for Indian consumers as well as device quality. “This centre will help us implement innovative and exciting technologies in future products that we introduce in India as well as help us build a local ecosystem for smartphone devices,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R&D Head, OPPO India.

OPPO R&D centre will have experts from institutes such as the IITs to contribute to the better understanding of the Indian consumers and creation of products that will represent the best technology and design.

OPPO recently announced a global investment of 10 billion yuan towards the R&D space for 2019.

With this, OPPO will integrate its supply chain and build on its technical expertise to enhance the company’s technological capabilities, as well as develop a range of smart devices, including smart watches and smart home technologies.