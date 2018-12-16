Rocket Lab Launches Cubesats for NASA

Rocket Lab has made it back into space after unfavourable weather cleared in Hawke’s Bay on Sunday.

It was the New Zealand-based company’s second commercial flight and first since partnering with US space agency Nasa.

The company said its Electron rocket launched from its Hawke’s Bay facility on the Mahia peninsula about 8pm on Sunday.

We are ready. @NASA's first #VentureClass mission is launching on Electron and we couldn't be more excited. The launch window is open from 13 – 21 December UTC. Small satellites are about to get a first class ride to orbit. #ELaNa19 #ThisOnesForPickering pic.twitter.com/MlYEe0PFzH — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) December 11, 2018

The rocket carries 13 satellites and left Earth from the launch pad on New Zealand’s east coast.