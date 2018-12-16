Latest NewsTechnology

Rocket Lab Launches Cubesats for NASA

Dec 16, 2018, 04:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rocket Lab has made it back into space after unfavourable weather cleared in Hawke’s Bay on Sunday.

It was the New Zealand-based company’s second commercial flight and first since partnering with US space agency Nasa.

The company said its Electron rocket launched from its Hawke’s Bay facility on the Mahia peninsula about 8pm on Sunday.

The rocket carries 13 satellites and left Earth from the launch pad on New Zealand’s east coast.

