DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi’s statue was unveiled on Saturday in a grand event organised by his son and DMK President MK Stalin at party headquarters — Anna Arivalyam. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi unveiled the statue.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, former UPA Union Minister P Chidambaram, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajnikanth, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha were in attendance for the event.

Many other industrialists & film fraternity have come for the event.

Chennai: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi unveils former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's statue, at DMK headquarters pic.twitter.com/hM34stQqof — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

DMK has invited both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for the event since both the leaders were close to M Karunanidhi. But Kamal Haasan will not be present as he has some other commitment for the day, said sources.

Meanwhile, the leaders are expected to gather at YMCA grounds in the city after the unveiling of the statue, reports said. A mega public meeting will be held at the YMCA grounds in a bid to give a boost to ‘Grand Alliance’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Chennai: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) headquarters, ahead of the unveiling of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's statue pic.twitter.com/TTTpiaJpZv — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

Touted to be a show of strength against the ruling-BJP, this will be the second meeting after the one held in New Delhi, just a day before the state assembly elections for MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram were to be announced on December 11.

“A life size statue of Kalaignar will be unveiled by all India leaders,” the DMK had earlier said in a statement. Karunanidhi passed away on August 7 this year aged 94 following a prolonged illness.