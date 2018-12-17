Catriona Elisa Gray from the Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018

Catriona Elisa Gray from the Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. India’s Nehal Chudasama failed to make it to the Top 20.

In the final question round, Catriona Gray was asked about the most important lesson she has learnt in life and how would she apply it in her time as Miss Universe.

She said: “I work a lot in the slums of Manila and life there is very poor and sad. I have always taught myself to look for the beauty in it, to look for the beauty in the faces of the children, and I would bring this aspect as a Miss Universe to see situations with a silver lining and to asses where I could give something and provide something.

“And if I could also teach people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity would not brew and foster, and children would have a smile on their face.” negativity.”

She is an HIV/AIDS advocate at Love Yourself PH and volunteers as a Teacher’s Assistant to the students of Young Focus NGO, according to the official Miss Universe website.