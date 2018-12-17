KCBC heavily criticizes Women Wall

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council heavily criticized the women wall. The proposed Women Wall is organized on January 1, 2019, with the extended support of the government. Renaissance values shouldn’t be safeguarded at the cost of dividing the society. It is not right to create sectarianism between people, KCBC said in a press release.

The move to create division among people with political aims should be avoided. It gives out a wrong message when certain people are presented as the organizers of women wall. It is not right when the credit of renaissance movements is claimed by one association or organization, it further said.