KeralaLatest NewsReligion & FaithPolitics

KCBC heavily criticizes Women Wall

Dec 17, 2018, 10:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council heavily criticized the women wall. The proposed Women Wall is organized on January 1, 2019, with the extended support of the government. Renaissance values shouldn’t be safeguarded at the cost of dividing the society. It is not right to create sectarianism between people, KCBC said in a press release.

The move to create division among people with political aims should be avoided. It gives out a wrong message when certain people are presented as the organizers of women wall. It is not right when the credit of renaissance movements is claimed by one association or organization, it further said.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 8, 2017, 07:34 pm IST

Sharjah Police launches campaign to block thefts from motor vehicles

May 26, 2017, 07:54 pm IST

25 people died and dozens missing due to landslides and floods

celebrities-who-have-siblings-look-a-lot-like-each-other
Apr 24, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Celebrities who have siblings look a lot like each other

PM Modi & BJP President Amit Shah
Apr 18, 2018, 03:33 pm IST

PM Modi and BJP President AMIT Shah pay tribute to Lingayat

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close