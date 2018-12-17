Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Sandip Somany takes over as new FICCI President

Dec 17, 2018, 08:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has elected Sandip Somany- Vice Chairman and Managing Director HSIL (Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Ltd)- as the association’s President for 2018-19. He was previously working as the Senior Vice President Ficci. Somany takes over as President from Rashesh Shah.

Ficci also announced that the current Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy has been elevated as Ficci Senior Vice President for next year, while Uday Shankar has joined the chamber as Vice President.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 11, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Teacher beats a class 3 boy 40 times; viral video

Jun 24, 2017, 06:39 am IST

This Hospital to launch India’s first Air Ambulance

Jul 28, 2017, 06:42 pm IST

Google’s Android team track, kill deadly Lipizzan malware in record time !

Dec 17, 2017, 10:50 am IST

Like any other commodities, railways too will offer discounts

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close