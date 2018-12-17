Sandip Somany takes over as new FICCI President

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has elected Sandip Somany- Vice Chairman and Managing Director HSIL (Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Ltd)- as the association’s President for 2018-19. He was previously working as the Senior Vice President Ficci. Somany takes over as President from Rashesh Shah.

Ficci also announced that the current Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy has been elevated as Ficci Senior Vice President for next year, while Uday Shankar has joined the chamber as Vice President.