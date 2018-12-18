Here is the list of Celebrity Kids who made their Bollywood debut in 2018;

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi made her acting debut with Dharma Productions film Dhadak, along with Ishaan Khatter. Interestingly, Janhvi received a lot of appreciations for her debut film and her performance in the film.

Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter:

Janhvi’s co-star in Dhadak, Ishaan, earlier made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds. But his first Bollywood film was Dhadak, which brought accolades to him.

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan:

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath. As expected, Sara impressed fans with her extraordinary performance in Kedarnath.

Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani:



Abhimanyu, who has worked as an assistant director in many films, made his Bollywood debut with 2018 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra:

View this post on Instagram Sun’s out, smile’s out? A post shared by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehra) on Nov 12, 2018 at 3:38am PST



Late actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra, also made his Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar.