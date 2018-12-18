Modi govt extends Ujjwala LPG scheme to all poor households

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the release of deposit free LPG connections to poor families, who were not been considered for LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

With an aim to safeguard the health of women and children, the Narendra Modi-led government launched the scheme in 2016 to provide 5 crores free LPG connections in three years to mostly rural women members of below the poverty line (BPL) households. The list was later expanded to include all SC/ST households and forest dwellers among others.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Centre has given the go-ahead to provide free cooking gas connections to all poor households, adding that the move will further increase penetration of LPG to 100 percent households.

The minister emphasized that about 5.86 crore LPG connections have been released so far, highlighting that 48 percent of the beneficiaries are SC/STs. Under the scheme, the government gives a subsidy of Rs 1,600 to state-owned oil marketing companies for each LPG gas connection that they install in BPL households.