Today’s Gold Rate in Kerala

Dec 18, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Gold Price Today in Kerala is 3,118 Indian Rupee (INR)/gram 24K. This is equal to 159.88 (AED) and 43.53 (USD)

Gold price in India is calculated both per ounce, gram, kilogram and tola and for the most common karats.

Today gold price in Kerala for 24 karat gold is 30,772 rupees per 10 grams. Gold price in Kerala for 22 karat gold is 29,262 rupees per 10 grams.

Yesterday Gold Price In Kerala

?30,739 – 24K Gold Price in Kerala
?29,309 – 22K Gold Price in Kerala
Yesterday gold price in Kerala for 24 karat and 22 karat gold given in rupees per 10 grams.

