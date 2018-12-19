Facebook: Indian-origin executive Karandeep Anand to head ‘Workplace’

Facebook has announced that Karandeep Anand, an Indian-origin senior executive of the company will head it’s enterprise communications tool ‘Workplace’. Anand, who worked at Microsoft for 15 years before joining Facebook nearly four years ago, will work closely with Julien Codorniou, the Facebook vice president who has been the leader of Workplace. At Facebook, Anand has been the head of product for a number of other divisions, including Marketplace, Audience Network and Ad Solutions.

Workplace, the London-based Facebook division, is a communications tool for companies and businesses. Anand will handle the Workplace product team, which includes developers, engineers, researchers and data scientists, while Codorniou will remain in charge of sales and partnerships, a Facebook spokeswoman was quoted as saying in the report.

In its two years of existence, Workplace by Facebook has big-name customers like Walmart, Starbucks and Chevron. However, it is behind its rivals like Microsoft and Slack in the enterprise communications software market. Workplace is used by 30,000 organisations, according to a Facebook report in October 2017. Microsoft Teams is used by 329,000 organizations while Slack by 500,000 organizations, including 70,000 paying organizations, the CNBC report added.