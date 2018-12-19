Micromax launches Infinity N12 with AI cameras in India : Price and Specs

Micromax has launched Infinity N12 in India, the only difference between the Micromax Infinity N11 and Micromax Infinity N12 is in the camera department. While the Micromax Infinity N12 comes with a 16-megapixel front camera, the Micromax Infinity N11 features an 8-megapixel front sensor.

The Micromax Infinity N12 price in India is Rs. 9,999 while the Micromax Infinity N11 will retail at Rs. 8,999. Both the smartphones have been made available in Viola, Velvet Red and Blue Lagoon colour options. As part of the launch offers, Reliance Jio subscribers will get Rs. 2,200 cashback as well as d 50GB of additional data. The Micromax Infinity N11 and Micromax Infinity N12 are available via both online as well as offline modes.

The Micromax Infinity N12 sports a 6.19-inch HD+ (720×1500 pixels) display with 18:9:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and an unspecified protection. The smartphone is powered by the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor clocked at 2GHz and comes paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Micromax Infinity N12 further comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB with microSD.

While the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, it also supports Dual SIM connectivity with a dedicated microSD card slot. For optics, there is a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with LED Flash and a secondary 5-megapixel camera. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with LED flash.

Other features of the Micromax Infinity N12 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock FM Radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and a 4000mAh battery.