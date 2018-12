Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst all the criticisms, Kerala Government is going ahead with Women Wall and now a portal has been made for those who wish to take part in the shield to register. The official inauguration of the portal was done by minister Kadakampally Surendran.

14 constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram has got separate options in the portal – vanithamathiltvm.com.

All women who wish to be a part of women wall can register in the portal giving their name and address.