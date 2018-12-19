Parliament Election: BJP assigns ‘Mpannel’ employees

Kerala BJP is appointing temporary employees for the upcoming parliament election. The employees will be given 10,000 rupees monthly salary.

The BJP has faced an unprecedented setback in the Sabarimala issue and the recent hartals. The party also has lost its political mileage in the state after the recent loss in the assembly elections. So the party is changing its strategy in Kerala to overcome the challenges.

The party has now decided to outsource its propaganda programmes to private companies. The party is appointing volunteers on a monthly salary of rupees 10,000 to propagate the union government’s popular programmes.

The party is planning to appoint for all the fourteen districts for next coming four to six months. Though priority will be given to BJP activists and sympathisers the party will also appoint the individuals having no prior political exposure. The selected ones will have to work six hours a day.

The interview for Kozhikode district started on Monday and will continue up to Friday. The appointment for Thrissur districts are over.

The decision has ignited anguish in the RSS-BJP members. They have complained that the party is insulting the members who work for the party by appointing others by paying salary.