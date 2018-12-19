CinemaLatest NewsIndiacelebritiesEntertainment

Prime Minister Modi excludes women: Widespread protest in social media

Dec 19, 2018, 04:23 pm IST
A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited widespread protest in social media. Prime Minister has held a meeting with a delegation from the Bollywood film industry today in the Mumbai Raj Bhavan. Actors, producers, and directors participated in the meeting, but no women were invited to the delegation.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, Sidharth Roy Kapur, the president of the Film Producers Guild, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwwala, Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) were part of the delegation. Also present on the occasion were actors cum producers Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan.

Prime Minister in his Twitter account shared a photo of the meeting, this has invoked widespread anguish from the women activists.

 

 

