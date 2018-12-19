Prime Minister Modi excludes women: Widespread protest in social media

A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited widespread protest in social media. Prime Minister has held a meeting with a delegation from the Bollywood film industry today in the Mumbai Raj Bhavan. Actors, producers, and directors participated in the meeting, but no women were invited to the delegation.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, Sidharth Roy Kapur, the president of the Film Producers Guild, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwwala, Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) were part of the delegation. Also present on the occasion were actors cum producers Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan.

Prime Minister in his Twitter account shared a photo of the meeting, this has invoked widespread anguish from the women activists.

Remarkable that even in an industry which actually has enough women, no woman in this delegation. https://t.co/vOai0UQGhU — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) December 18, 2018

Even after #MeTooIndia, no one cared to include even one woman in the delegation. https://t.co/khSQ2g3Egh — Surbhi Gupta (@bysurbhigupta) December 18, 2018

Looks like the womenfolk from the film and entertainment industry seem to have nothing worth sharing with the PM of the country. Maybe all the harassment, casting couch, pay gap, misrepresentation and sexism must have been addressed already? https://t.co/cea12BkMCN — Calling Out Stalking (@CallOutStalking) December 18, 2018