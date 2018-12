Summons against Union Minister Smriti Irani cancelled

The Delhi High Court canceled the summons issued against Union minister Smriti Irani in a defamation complaint filed against her by Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam. The court, however, dismissed a similar request by Nirupam’s seeking to set aside the summons issued against him in a cross-defamation complaint filed by Irani.

The court said the case against Nirupam will continue. Justice RK Gauba passed two separate verdicts on the two leaders plea.

In her plea, Irani had sought quashing of the summons issued to her by a trial court on June 6, 2014. She had also sought quashing of the complaint filed by Nirupam.

Nirupam had challenged a magisterial court’s March 11, 2013 order summoning him in Irani’s defamation complaint against him. He had also sought quashing of the January 1, 2013 complaint filed by Irani.