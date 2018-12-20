Latest NewsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Both the houses of Parliament adjourned

Dec 20, 2018, 04:07 pm IST
Din in Lok Sabha

Both the houses of parliament have adjourned for today due to the uproar of opposition members. The members from both opposition and ruling coalition clashed many times in Lok Sabha on Rafael fighter Jet Deal. The Congress and other opposition parties asked JPC probe in the deal. But the BJP and NDA members asked the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. They urged that the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the government and the Congress is trying to defy the government.

Even in the Upper House -Rajya Sabha- the proceedings were interrupted due to the protest of the opposition MPs. In the winter session of parliament, Congress lead opposition has raised the issue of Rafael

