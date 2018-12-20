Chief Minister’s Disaster Fund receives 284 bogus cheques

As per data received through RTI, the government has received 284 bogus cheques in Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. This is detailed in the RTI report after an RTI worker, Advocate D.B. Binu, submitted a request for the same.

CMDRF received a total of 27,919 cheques so far. Amongst these 430 were returned citing several reasons. However, 184 of these returned cheques were encashed later. 284 bogus cheques are left; the government has taken steps to retrieve money from these.

Authorities plan to find owners of these cheques and collect dues. However the name of owners won’t be made public, says Under Secretary. CMDRF received a total of Rs 1126 crores through cheques.

