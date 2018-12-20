Lenovo launches Z5 Pro GT with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC : Price and Specs

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the world’s first phone to be announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, though it is uncertain whether it will be the first to be released with the new SoC. Also worthy of mention is that one of its variants comes with 12GB of RAM – another first in the market. Notably, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT was unveiled alongside the Lenovo Z5s on Tuesday.

The new Snapdragon 855 SoC was launched earlier this month with a Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity. Alongside the new 7nm Qualcomm chip, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has up to 12GB of RAM option. The smartphone also runs Android Pie on top of Lenovo’s ZUI 10 out-of-the-box. There isn’t any notch at the front to contain the selfie camera. Instead, the phone has a slider design that brings up the selfie camera with a slide. The slider part also houses a system to enable infrared (IR) based face unlock functionality.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in China has been set at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,700) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 30,800) and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,398 (roughly Rs. 41,100). There is also the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT that comes with a price tag of CNY 4,398 (roughly Rs. 45,100).

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo Z5 Pro GT runs ZUI 10.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. However, the USP of the Z5 Pro GT will be its Snapdragon 855 SoC that is based on 7nm process to deliver top-notch performance. The new chip was announced earlier this month, and companies such as OnePlus and Sony were so far expected to bring its processing power to the masses.

The Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is coupled with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. On the part of optics, the Z5 Pro GT has dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash alongside a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture.