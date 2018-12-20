Muslim woman wearing Hijab denied permission to appear exam

A 24-year-old Muslim woman took to social media to raise her voice against discrimination over choosing to wear a hijab. She was allegedly asked to take off her hijab in Goa to meet the National Eligibility Test (NET) rules. She also claimed that nuns were allowed to keep their headgears on.

Safina Khan Soudagar, who is a writer and a postgraduate in psychology, said that she was scheduled to appear for the NET exam. She went to the examination centre to write the paper but she was refused to give the exam because she had to show her ears for the photograph.

After having a debate with the authorities, she agreed to re-tie her hijab so as to show her ears and asked them for the way to a washroom. The authorities refused and asked her to re-tie it in presence of non-mahrems (men who aren’t family) which was against Islamic beliefs. After she denied from doing so, the authorities told her to sit through the exam without her hijab, otherwise she would not be allowed to write the test. She decided to keep her faith above the test rules and refused to remove her hijab.