Photojournalist Harishankar passes away

Dec 20, 2018, 11:17 pm IST
Noted photojournalist and novelist Harishankar passed away on Thursday. He was 48 years old. He was under treatment in Kottayam medical center hospital following a brain stroke. Harishankar was working as the staff photographer in Mangalam daily. He is the son of noted artist Sankarankutty.

The funeral will take place in Kottayam Muttambalam electric mortuary on Friday evening. The body will be kept in front of the Kottayam press club for the public to pay homage and will be later shifted to his house in Paruthumpara.

