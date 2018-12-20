Rafale deal : Congress leader Veerappa Moily calls IAF Chief BS Dhanoa a ‘Liar’

Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Thursday sparked controversy by attacking IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and calling him a “liar” over the Rafale deal.

Dhanoa had earlier stated that the Supreme Court gave a “fine judgment” on petitions against the Rafale deal. Moily went on to accuse the IAF chief of “suppressing the truth” and stating that the IAF chief himself “is not fine”.

In an exclusive interview to a news channel, Moily went on to clarify that he never called Dhanoa a “liar”, stating that his words were taken out of context, but refused to apologise. He said that he originally wanted to ask what Dhanoa meant by “fine judgment”.

Moily also pushed for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, stating that Supreme Court is not competent enough. He claimed that the Supreme Court judgment is a “web of lies” as well.

BS Dhanoa had on Wednesday called Rafale a game changer and said the Supreme Court has given a “fine judgment” on petitions against the deal with France on the military aircraft.

He also cautioned against politicisation of defence purchases, suggesting that this had earlier led to the delay in the army acquiring the Bofors gun. Dhanoa said as far as the technology is concerned, there is no argument against the Rafale aircraft. His remarks on the sidelines of a joint military exercise with Russia come days after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal.