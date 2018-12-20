Wage Revision: Public sector bank officers to go on strike tomorrow

A union bank officers have called for a strike on Friday, demanding immediate wage revision and protesting merger of the state-owned banks.

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has called the strike. The All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have called for strikes on December 21 and December 26, respectively.

These strikes are expected to hit banking operations across the country. However, private sector banks would continue their usual business as they are not part of the strike. Most of the banks have already informed their customers about the strike and its impact on their normal banking operation.

The bank unions have called for a strike to protest against the merger of Bank of Baroda (BoB), Dena Bank, and Vijaya Bank. The merger of these three banks was approved by the government in September this year.