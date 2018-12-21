Latest NewsInternationalReligion & Faith

Church will ‘never again’ ignore abuse accusations, vows Pope

Dec 21, 2018, 08:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pope Francis vowed that the Catholic Church will never again treat abuse allegations without “seriousness and promptness”, calling on abusers to hand themselves into police. The pope on Friday also called on for anyone who has committed child abuse, including priests, to hand themselves over to justice.” The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case,” the pope said in his annual address to the Church’s governing Curia at the Vatican. “Let it be clear that before these abominations the Church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring to justice whosoever has committed such crimes”.

A litany of child sexual abuse scandals has rocked the Roman Catholic Church, which has 1.3 billion followers around the world, with the pope as recently as Wednesday accepting the resignation of a US auxiliary bishop over his “misconduct” with a minor.

Tags

Related Articles

sasikala-seeks-parole-attending-husbands-last-rites
Dec 27, 2017, 09:09 pm IST

After RK Nagar Poll, Income Tax Department Resume Raid On Jailed AIDAMK Leader Sasikala

Oct 3, 2017, 08:33 pm IST

US air strike kills 18 civilians in Syria

Feb 11, 2018, 10:25 am IST

Taapsee Pannu shared an important Valentine’s Day message to fans

Christopher Robin & Winnie the Pooh
Mar 7, 2018, 03:02 pm IST

Cuter that ever Winnie the Pooh is back; WATCH TRAILER

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close