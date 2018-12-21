Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Gold prices rises

Dec 21, 2018, 07:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Gold prices rose by Rs 150 to close at Rs 32,000 per 10 gm at the bullion market in the national capital, following a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers. Traders said gold prices shot up on the back of a firm trend overseas amid increased buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market. Globally, gold edged up by 0.52 per cent to 1,249 US dollars and 80 cents an ounce and silver rose 0.21 per cent to 14 dollars and 69 cents an ounce in New York.

Silver, on the other hand, fell by Rs 130 to close at Rs 37,750 per kg, owing to slackened demand from coin makers and industrial units.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 12, 2018, 09:36 pm IST

Election results destroyed “untenable theory of the Modi magic”: Yashwant Sinha

May 13, 2017, 09:06 pm IST

Cyber Ransomware Attacks : Microsoft re-releases security updates

Nov 12, 2018, 02:33 pm IST

Woman Stopped from entering Louvre Museum with a revealing Dress

Jan 16, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

CM slaps bodyguard news goes viral

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close