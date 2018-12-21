Gold prices rises

Gold prices rose by Rs 150 to close at Rs 32,000 per 10 gm at the bullion market in the national capital, following a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers. Traders said gold prices shot up on the back of a firm trend overseas amid increased buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market. Globally, gold edged up by 0.52 per cent to 1,249 US dollars and 80 cents an ounce and silver rose 0.21 per cent to 14 dollars and 69 cents an ounce in New York.

Silver, on the other hand, fell by Rs 130 to close at Rs 37,750 per kg, owing to slackened demand from coin makers and industrial units.