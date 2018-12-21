HC dismisses Congress leader’s plea for extension of time to surrender

The Delhi High Court dismissed former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s plea for extension of time to surrender till January 30, saying it saw no ground in the plea.

The court had sentenced him to life imprisonment on Monday, in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and directed him to surrender by 31st of this month. Sajjan Kumar then moved a plea seeking an extension.

The case relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period. The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.