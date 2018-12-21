Maruti Suzuki Swift wins ‘Indian Car of the Year Award 2019’

Maruti Suzuki’s third generation Swift hatchback has won the ‘Indian Car Of The Year award for 2019’, after subjected to a number of evaluations from a panel of adjudicators. The jury consists of 18 automotive journalists. While the Marti Swift came out as the Indian Car of the Year 2019, it faced fierce competition from the new Hyundai Santro which came in second and the Honda Amaze compact sedan which finished in third place once the votes from the 18 jurors were tallied. Other cars that were shortlisted for the award include the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga, Honda CR-V, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Yaris. Cars were judged on the basis of multiple criteria including practicality, performance, fuel efficiency, design, value for money and their compatibility with Indian road conditions.

The judging panel for the 2019 ICOTY comprised of several experts across the industry from various media outlets. The 18 Indian auto journalists were the largest to be assembled as part of finding the best the industry has on offer this year. The ICOTY evaluations are in line with similar assignments in Europe, Japan and the United States.