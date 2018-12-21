Woman falls on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s feet, seeking financial help : Watch Video

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed KGMU Trauma Centre officials to take action after a woman rushed up to him to seek financial help for her brother’s treatment while the CM was on a visit to the Trauma center in Lucknow.

The video of the incident shows a woman falling on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s feet, pleading for help. The CM then instructs the officials there to look into her problem and provide a solution.