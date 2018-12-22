Muslim League Leader Who Supports Women Wall Gets a Shocking Response From his Party

Kanjangad: C Shukkoor, former Lawyers Forum District President has been expelled from Muslim League for his Facebook post supporting Women Wall. League leaders have been accusing Women wall of being a communal wall and it is amidst this stand that Shukkoor put his Facebook post that contradicts with party’s stand on the issue.

Shukkoor himself revealed on Facebook that he has been expelled from party’s primary membership.

Earlier, Shukkoor was expelled from the position of district president of Lawyers association after his Facebook post that supported CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan. Shukkoor’s wife Sheena Shukkoor, former pro-vice chancellor of M G university had recently delivered a speech in a CPI(M) programme.